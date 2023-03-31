9 Soldiers Killed in Alleged Rebel Attack in Northeast Colombia

The assault on a military base in the department of North Santander is thought to have been carried out by alleged National Liberation Army members (ELN) members.

At least nine soldiers were killed in a suspected rebel attack in northeastern Colombia on Wednesday, President Gustavo Petro confirmed.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by suspected members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) at a military base in the department of Northern Santander.

President Petro took to social media to express his "total rejection of the attack" against seven soldiers and two non-commissioned officers. He described the attackers as "those who today are decidedly distant from peace and the people.

The president quickly called for a meeting with the government commission taking part in peace talks with the rebels to analyze the incident that could jeopardize the transactions.

Toda nuestra solidaridad con las familias de los 9 Militares asesinados en Norte de Santander. No hay manera de evitar el dolor y desconsuelo que estas muertes producen. Paz en sus tumbas#honorygloriaporsiempre@COL_EJERCITO pic.twitter.com/1pqXN0Of48 — @Corpomatamoros (@corpomatamoros) March 29, 2023

"I have summoned the government delegation to the peace talks with the ELN, and the guarantor and accompanying countries for consultation. A peace process must be serious and responsible to the Colombian society," he wrote.

"We reject the violent attack allegedly perpetrated by the ELN in North Santander," said Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez in social media.

The Colombian Armed Forces also condemned the attack, which injured eight other fighters, and said it would continue its military offensive against the guerrillas.