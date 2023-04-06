Colombia: Seismic Activity Of Nevado del Ruiz Volcano Increases

“We have registered several thermal anomalies and pulsating and continuous ash emissions related to fluid movement within this volcano’s conduits,” the Colombian Geological Service said.

On Thursday, the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported that seismic activity in the Nevado del Ruiz volcano on the border of the Tolima and Caldas departments has severely increased in recent hours.

“We have registered several thermal anomalies and pulsating and continuous ash emissions related to fluid movement within this volcano’s conduits,” the SGC explained.

Last week, the SGC issued an orange alert after noticing that the Nevado del Ruiz volcano could erupt in the next few days or weeks. At least 40 families have been evacuated, and about 100 people have been advised to remain alert.

Geologists stress that the orange alert level may fluctuate and decrease compared to previous days. However, this fluctuation would not mean the volcano has returned to a lower activity level.

“We will have to maintain the orange level for several weeks as we need to follow the volcano's trends and patterns very carefully,” the SGC stressed.

On Wednesday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro asked to accelerate the preventive evacuations. The Nevado del Ruiz volcano has had minor eruptions in the last ten years.

However, it had a massive eruption in November 1985, when about 23,000 people died after an avalanche caused by the melting of the volcano’s snow.