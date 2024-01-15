IRGC Hits Israeli Spy Headquarters in Erbil

The IRGC confirmed that it attacked and destroyed with ballistic missiles the headquarters of the Israeli espionage service, the Mossad.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday the destruction of espionage headquarters and the concentration of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in several areas of the region with ballistic missiles.

Iranian forces announced the attack against "one of the main headquarters of the Zionist regime" in Iraqi Kurdistan, used by Israel "to carry out espionage operations and plan acts of terrorism" in the region.

At least 6 IRGC Fateh-110 missiles hit the Mossad base in Erbil (Iraq).

The United States funds Kurdish separatist groups in this region, which engage in sabotage, terrorism and espionage against Iran. pic.twitter.com/C7AInoIfQV — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) January 15, 2024

According to the press, there are dead and injured, in what the Iranian Revolutionary Guards say is a retaliatory operation.

Explosions have also been reported in Aleppo in northern Syria.

Iranian forces said they had targeted facilities of the Islamic State terrorist organization, in response to the recent attack in Kerman. On January 3, terrorists claimed responsibility for the attack that left 84 people killed.

The retaliatory action also followed the recent assassinations of resistance front commanders, including the Revolutionary Guards.

Iraqi Resistance fighters frequently launch retaliatory attacks against U.S. positions in Syria and Iraq since the beginning of the Israeli war against Gaza last October 7. They reject the U.S. occupation forces in the region and the massacre of the people of Gaza by the Zionist regime.