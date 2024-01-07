Iran Arrests all Those Involved in Attacks in Kerman City

The terrorist group Islamic State, also known as Daesh, claimed responsibility for the terrorist attacks in Kerman.

All the terrorists involved in the recent deadly attack on the city of Kerman, in southeastern Iran, have been arrested, said city prosecutor Mehdi Bakhshi, who revealed the information in a televised interview on Saturday, three days after the terrorist attack.

"Thirty-two people have been arrested in [connection with] Kerman’s crime [terrorist] case and are going through preliminary interrogations," he said, quoted by IRNA.

In addition, the judicial official added, "16 bombs have been discovered throughout the province of Kerman" whose explosive power exceeded that of the suicide vests used in Wednesday’s attack.

The terrorist attacks, claimed by the US-backed Daesh Takfiri group, were carried out near the burial site of Iran’s late anti-terrorist commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, during a ceremony commemorating the fourth anniversary of his martyrdom.

The terrorist group Islamic State, also known as Daesh, claimed responsibility for the terrorist attacks in Kerman. The explosions left 89 people dead, including 76 Iranians and 13 Afghans, dead and 286 others wounded, some of them in critical condition.

The prosecutor noted that the province faced a large number of threats during the anniversary of General Soleimani’s martyrdom this year, amid reports of possible terrorist attacks by ISIS and the anti-Iranian terrorist sect Mujahedin-e-Khalq.

The terrorists' hideouts have also uncovered operational equipment, including two explosive vests: "Therefore, the whole province mobilized" to counter possible threats, he said.

Bakhshi dismissed accusations that this year’s anniversary did not have as many security precautions as the previous year; and stated that this year’s event was marked by more preventive security measures and more security forces were deployed, in addition to the extensive use of thermal cameras and surveillance drones.