Iran: Foreign Minister Denounces Murder of +100 Journalists

The Palestinian Shehab news agency reported on Monday that another journalist identified as Abdullah Ayad Baris was killed in his residence in Khan Yunis by Israeli shelling.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian stated that more than 100 journalists have been killed in Gaza by Israeli occupation troops since October 7, 2023.

The head of Iranian diplomacy made these statements on X, in a text in which he paid tribute to members of the press who were killed in Gaza by the Zionist invaders, the Irna news agency reported on Tuesday.

The note adds that the minister denounced the death of 111 members of the media during the three months of war, describing this fact as something unprecedented in history.

In the last three months, Israel has assassinated more than 100 journalists, most of whom were killed by bombing along with their entire families. The world remains silent.

According to the report, other members of his family also perished as a result of the brutal attack.

Last Sunday, another two Palestinian journalists, named Hamza Al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya, were killed by Israel while carrying out news coverage.

This Tuesday, the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip raised to 23,210 the official death toll from the military offensive launched by Israel.