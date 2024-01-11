Iran's Navy Seizes US-Controlled Oil Tanker in Sea of Oman

The St Nikolas vessel, previously named Suez Rajan, had stolen an Iranian cargo under U.S. guidance last year.

On Thursday, the Iranian Army's reported the seizure of an American oil tanker in the Sea of Oman, citing retaliation for the U.S. "stealing" of Iran's oil in April 2023.

The navy took control of the "St Nikolas" tanker following a judicial order and confirmation from Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization.

The vessel, previously named "Suez Rajan," had stolen an Iranian oil cargo under U.S. guidance last year. Iranian oil was then transferred to U.S. ports and handed over to the United States.

Currently, the St Nikolas tanker is heading towards the Iranian port of Bandar-e-Jask for subsequent handover to judicial authorities.

��#Iran Raises Red Flag of Revenge at #Jamkaran Mosque



The last time the red flag of revenge was raised over the dome of the mosque outside the month of #Muharram, was after the assassination of #QasemSoleimani on Jan 3, 2020.



ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks in… pic.twitter.com/vXBzxb6rDu — ��Imam Mahdi (@TheKhalifah_313) January 7, 2024

The St Nikolas sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands and belongs to the Greek shipping company Empire Navigation. Its crew includes 18 Filipino citizens and one Greek citizen.

According to the Greek news agency AMNA, the ship had loaded some 145,000 tons of oil in Basra in Iraq and had as its final destination the city of Aliaga in Turkey since it had been chartered by the Turkish state oil company Tupras.

This incident comes amid high tensions in the area, with a sharp increase in attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels against ships in the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip.