Mexican Candidates Reject Attack on Their Embassy in Ecuador

The condemnation of the attack on Mexican sovereignty was present in the first presidential debate.

On Sunday, Mexicans were able to watch the first presidential debate among the candidates Claudia Sheinbaum, from the Let's Keep Making History coalition; Xochitl Galvez, from Strength and Heart for Mexico; and Jorge Alvarez, from the Citizen Movement.

They debated three topics: education and health; transparency and corruption; and non-discrimination, vulnerable groups, and violence against women.

While these topics dominated the discussion, all the candidates addressed the entry of Ecuadorian security forces into the Mexican embassy in Quito, which led to the rupture of international relations between Mexico and Ecuador.

"Galvez was the first to join the condemnation: 'The diplomatic headquarters of any foreign nation are inviolable.' Alvarez followed, denouncing an 'attack on Mexican sovereignty,' while Sheinbaum referred to 'an affront to diplomacy and international law,'" France 24 reported.

Aquí el mensaje final de la Dra @Claudiashein en el debate:



“El Pueblo de México quiere que siga la Cuarta Transformación”.



“El mayor incremente del salario mínimo en la historia de México”.



“Hago un llamado a todas y todos los mexicanos de que sean parte de este proyecto”. pic.twitter.com/fq8LfoT0JJ — Carlos Zenteno (@CarlosVZenteno) April 8, 2024

The text reads, "Here is Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum's final message in the debate: The Mexican people want the Fourth Transformation to continue. The largest increase in the minimum wage in the history of Mexico. I called on all Mexicans to be part of this project."

Regarding the main topics of the debate, Claudia Sheinbaum, the candidate of the ruling party MORENA, highlighted the importance of maintaining the continuity of progressive policies to consolidate Mexican economic growth and the public health system.

Xochitl Galvez focused on her plan to strengthen the country's security and withdraw the Armed Forces from public works. On the other hand, Jorge Alvarez emphasized proposals related to drug regulation, prosecutor reform, and the demilitarization of public security.

During the first presidential debate, however, the discussion tended to focus on the cross-attacks between the candidates of the Let's Keep Making History coalition and Strength and Heart for Mexico.

Claudia Sheinbaum easily won the debate. Even traditional media outlets have said the same. She evens knows how to balance a budget, which she did when she governed Mexico City! pic.twitter.com/efDKv2dqrL — Beto Delgado (@addelgado) April 8, 2024

Galvez accused Sheinbaum of allowing the collapse of the Rebsamen School, in which 19 people died in the 2017 earthquake, of having responsibilities in the collapse of the Mexico City's metro line 12, and of not properly attending to COVID-19 patients.

After the debate, however, Sheinbaum posted a resounding statement on her social media: "We won the debate! We have the best project and the Mexican people's support."

On June 2, Mexicans will elect president, senators, and lower house legislators, as well as governors of the states of Chiapas, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos, Puebla, Tabasco, Veracruz, Yucatan, and Mexico City.

According to the Oraculus company, the leftist candidate Sheinbaum has 59 percent of the vote intention, Galvez has 35 percent, and Alvarez has 6 percent.

