Hurricane Roslyn Degrades to Category 1 Passing Over Nayarit

The hurricane's extensive cloud bands are causing extraordinary rains in Jalisco and Nayarit; torrential rains in Colima and intense rains in Michoacán.

The National Meteorological Service, through the National Water Commission (Conagua), informed that Hurricane Roslyn has been downgraded to category 1 and remains on land 85 kilometers from El Roblito, Nayarit.

On their Twitter account, they pointed out that it will cause storm surge effects on the coasts of Nayarit, the northern, central and southern coasts of Jalisco, and heavy rains in Durango, Nayarit and southern Sinaloa.

For its part, the Nayarit Satellite Observatory (OSN) issued in its official report at 09H00 hours Pacific time, that "this Sunday morning Roslyn has weakened to a category 1 hurricane", it was located inland to the north of Nayarit and 200 kilometers south of the city of Durango.

Here are the 10 CDT Sunday Key Messages for Hurricane #Roslyn. Follow the latest at: https://t.co/Oy8uof9ldM pic.twitter.com/jy3VPzhEvL — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) October 23, 2022

Εl center of the hurricane made landfall in the vicinity of the town of Santa Cruz, municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla, Nayarit, at 06H20 hours this Sunday, approximately 90 kilometers (km) northwest of Tepic, Nayarit, reported the National Water Commission (Conagua).

It specified that the phenomenon presents maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour with gusts of 240 km/h and displacement towards the north-northeast at 26 km/h.

For its part, the National Coordination of Civil Protection indicated that its ECO mission is in the impact zone and reported that rain and strong winds are registered in the locality of Villa Hidalgo, in the Nayarit municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla, as well as in the capital city of Tepic.

Conagua mentioned that the atmospheric phenomenon will generate extraordinary rains in Jalisco and Nayarit, and torrential rains in Colima.

This condition could generate an increase in river and stream beds, as well as landslides and floods.

The states of Jalisco and Nayarit are in a state of alert and have deployed emergency personnel and assigned temporary shelters.

The population has been called to avoid going to the beaches due to high waves and owners of small boats have been advised to keep them on dry land.