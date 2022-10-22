Roslyn Evolves to Category 4 Hurricane en Route to Mexico

The Conagua indicated that the atmospheric phenomenon registered maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour with gusts of up to 165 kilometers per hour.

Hurricane Roslyn, which is battering the Mexican Pacific, rose to category 4 (out of 5 on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale) moments before its arrival to the coasts of Jalisco and Nayarit, Mexico's National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported on Saturday.

In a report issued at 10:00 a.m., the commission detailed that the hurricane was located approximately 240 kilometers southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, and 257 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco.

It detailed that Roslyn is advancing with maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of 260 km/h and displacement towards northwesterly at 13 km/h.

3 am MDT Saturday, October 22 Key Messages for Hurricane #Roslyn.https://t.co/wt8icp8CAj pic.twitter.com/XLMMyJKKbS — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) October 22, 2022

One hour earlier, at 09H00 GMT, Roslyn was located 270 kilometers southwest of the port of Manzanillo, in the state of Colima, and 350 kilometers from the municipality of Cabo corrientes (Jalisco). It is moving toward the northwest with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour and a speed of 11 kilometers per hour.

NHC forecasters predict that the hurricane will follow a path parallel to the southeast coast of Mexico and then approach the west-central region of the country, making landfall Sunday morning along the coast of the state of Nayarit.

The hurricane's cloud bands will cause heavy rains in Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero, and very heavy rains in Jalisco.

Mexico's National Water Commission (Conagua) warned that the rainfall could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, causing landslides and floods.

Mexico's National Civil Protection Directorate mentioned that 1,583 temporary shelters have been identified in case they need to be activated.