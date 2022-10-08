Colombia On High Alert in San Andres Island Due to Storm Julia

"It is highly probable that storm Julia will become a hurricane and reach San Andres between 7 and 9 pm", informed the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro.

This Saturday, the Colombian government declared maximum alert in the Caribbean island of San Andres before the passage of storm Julia, which will strengthen in the coming hours to become a hurricane.

"It is highly probable that storm Julia will become a hurricane and reach San Andres between 19H00 and 21H00 hours", informed the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, in a message on his Twitter account.

According to the latest report from the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam), the entity in charge of monitoring meteorological phenomena in Colombia, the storm will strengthen to become a hurricane this afternoon or evening and "there is a high probability that Julia will pass directly by the island of San Andres."

#AEstaHora | Sesiona Comité Nacional para el Manejo de Desastres en seguimiento a evolución de #TormentaTropicalJulia en el Mar Caribe. Autoridades nacionales y departamentales establecen medidas frente a las condiciones del fenómeno atmosférico en la región insular. pic.twitter.com/BYncoLCcL1 — UNGRD���� (@UNGRD) October 8, 2022

National Committee for Disaster Management meets to monitor the evolution of #TormentaTropicalJulia in the Caribbean Sea. National and departmental authorities establish measures against the conditions of the atmospheric phenomenon in the insular region.

In the archipelago of San Andres and Providencia, a curfew has been in effect since 06H00 hours this Saturday and flights have been suspended due to the imminent passage of tropical storm Julia, which may become a hurricane when it reaches this part of the country.

The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies of Colombia (Ideam), together with the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), took the decision to advance the protocols foreseen for the arrival of tropical storm Julia, given the increase in its speed and the direction in which it is heading.

In the midst of the contingency due to the storm's advance, the Colombian Civil Aeronautics restricted boarding to this department to non-resident passengers. Additionally, the temporary suspension of air operations in the airports of San Andres and Providencia is maintained from tomorrow until Sunday.

Según reporte de condiciones hidrometerológicas de la Mesa Técnica Agroclimática de San Andrés, #AEstaHora se registran precipitaciones y fuertes vientos en la isla, por lo que se recomienda a la comunidad permanecer lejos de las playas. #TormentaTropicalJulia pic.twitter.com/dnSSHmx843 — UNGRD���� (@UNGRD) October 8, 2022

According to the hydrometeorological conditions report from the San Andrés Agroclimatic Technical Table, #AEstaHora rainfall and strong winds are recorded on the island, so it is recommended that the community stay away from the beaches.

Julia will continue to pass through the center of the Colombian Caribbean Sea accompanied by an increase in the height and swell of the sea, and possibly by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Twenty-four hours ago, after the passage of tropical storm Julia, there were damages that keep the peninsula of La Guajira on high alert due to the effects that have already affected more than 4,000 families in the municipality of Uribia.

According to the report delivered by the authorities, sectors such as Cardón, Carrizal, Cabo de La Vela, Bahía Portete, Bahía Honda and Taroa presented serious flooding on Friday afternoon, in addition to the emergencies registered in Puerto Estrella, Nazareth, Guarerpá, Tawaira, Punta Espada, Siapana and Puerto López.

"We delivered a report of at least 528 homes affected, which corresponds to more than 3,600 families affected after the passage of tropical storm 'Julia', which has generated heavy rains since Friday morning," said Rene Lindarte, Secretary of Government of Uribia.

Likewise, the District of Riohacha has more than 800 families affected by floods in 25 neighborhoods, such as El Prado, La Unión, Nuevo Horizonte, Los Deseos, Brisas del Norte, Caribe I and II, among others.