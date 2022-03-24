The documents found by the Russian army show interactions among his investments, three U.S. institutions, and 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russia’s Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Chief Igor Kirilov denounced that the Rosemont Seneca Thornton Investment Fund, which is owned by President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, supported the U.S. military-biological activities in Ukraine.

"The documents found by our army during its special military operation in Ukraine show the scheme of interaction of U.S. state institutions with 30 biological laboratories in 14 cities," Kirilov explained.

From 2018 to 2020, Rosemont Seneca, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Soros Fund, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) granted US$32 million to laboratories in Ukraine.

Other research institutions such as the Los Alamos National Laboratory, which developed nuclear weapons after World War II, also supervised the scientific development of the bilogical military programs.

The best way for the US to prove its innocence on the issue of the biolabs in Ukraine and other places around the globe is to open up for international scrutiny. pic.twitter.com/HIxcNp9ula — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) March 24, 2022

Kirilov also warned that the documents revealed that those institutions, their personnel, and contractors were exempt from paying all forms of taxes in Ukraine.

Thanks to this "collaboration," the United States extracted at least 16,000 samples of dangerous pathogens, transmitting agents, tissues, and blood from the population to conduct studies that would determine which pathogens would be the most dangerous for the region. The samples were taken to laboratories in Georgia, the U.K., and Germany. “This situation, therefore, poses not only risks to the biological safety of Ukraine, but the entire European continent,” the Russian officer stressed.