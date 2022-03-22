Germany: An Energy Embargo Against Russia Is Unsustainable

European Parliament president Metsola, however, pointed out that "energy must be bought from friends and not from enemies; otherwise we are paying for the war."

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the Ukrainian conflict may "not be a short affair" but "a longer confrontation." For this reason, he asked to avoid avoiding long-term unsustainable measures such as an energy embargo against Russia.

According to this German official, the current Western sanctions, which are designed to inflict the greatest possible damage on the Russian economy, are "bearable" for European countries. During a joint press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Scholz pointed out that Germany is not the only country that depends on Russian natural gas or coal.

The EU lawmaker, however, said that "energy must be bought from friends and not from enemies; otherwise we are paying for the war... The green agenda is no longer addressed only from the climate perspective, but also from a security one."

Asked about the Polish proposal to exclude Russia from the Group of Twenty (G20), the German chancellor stated that such is not an issue that can be decided "individually." For it must be raised with all G20 members.

"We need direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine that go beyond what we see now," Scholz pointed out, adding that "an immediate ceasefire" is necessary.

The German chancellor and Metsola held a meeting in Berlin to discuss the issues that will be discussed during the European Council to be held next week in Brussels. Among those issues are provision of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, coordination mechanisms to receive refugees, and rise in energy prices.

“Europe must show Putin that this war will come at the largest cost imaginable. We have acted boldly and fast. Adopted unprecedented & massive sanctions. We must remain steadfast and united in our approach,” the Euro parliament president tweeted.