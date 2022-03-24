Russia: US Benefits From War, Hinders Moscow-Kiev Dialogues

Russia denounces that the U.S. does not want the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev to end successfully and benefits from continuing to supply arms to Ukraine.



Twenty-eight days after the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which according to Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks demilitarization and denazification of the neighboring country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denounced that the United States is sabotaging the dialogues between Moscow and Kiev, because it benefits from the continuation of the conflict.

He added that the White House hopes to continue to saturate Ukraine with weapons, an action which, he says, will prove to be very provocative.

Lavrov also assured that the sanctions against Moscow have nothing to do with Ukraine, but rather demonstrate Washington's desire to dominate the world; embargoes that especially target gas, oil and coal from this country.

So why is the US so aggressively fueling conflict in Ukraine? It wants sanctions on Russia to maintain US hegemony over Europe, preventing Europe from economically integrating with Russia (and China)



The US wants Europe dependent on its goods and energyhttps://t.co/VOfnGZfzEg — Benjamin Norton (@BenjaminNorton) February 20, 2022

However, in his most recent declarations, the Russian Minister of Energy, Alexander Novak, warned that the world market will collapse without Russian hydrocarbons.

Meanwhile, in the diplomatic field, while the U.S. is talking about the possibility of Russia being excluded from the next G20 summit, China has spoken out against the measure. The Foreign Ministry of the Asian country rejected Washington's intention and recalled that the G20 is a forum for economic participation and a multilateral format.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), led by the United States, which had already made it clear to Kiev that it would not enter the conflict, convened an extraordinary summit for Thursday where they will address the situation in Ukraine.

NATO also announced the early deployment of four new battalions in Eastern Europe and on Russia's doorstep. The Atlantic Alliance insists on a policy that actually incited the conflict, and displaced some 10 million people both internally and externally in Ukraine.