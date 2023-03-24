Socialist International Meeting Starts in Dominican Republic

The event brings together presidents Alberto Fernandez (Argentina), Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Luis Arce (Bolivia), and Xiomara Castro (Honduras), among others.

On Saturday, Spanish President Pedro Sanchez will chair the Forum of Progressive Governments in Santo Domingo, a meeting organized by the Socialist International (IS).

This event brings together the Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and the presidents Alberto Fernandez (Argentina), Gabriel Boric (Chile), Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Luis Arce (Bolivia), Luis Abinader (Dominican Republic), and Xiomara Castro (Honduras).

All of them are already present in the Dominican Republic to attend the Ibero-American Summit, which begins on Friday and also includes SI Secretary Benedicta Lasi and members of the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE).

The objective of the SI meeting is to promote a high-level debate on the implementation of policies to guarantee social justice and environmental sustainability during the energy and economic transitions that Ibero-American societies face.

The Minister @yvangil arrived in the Dominican Republic to represent the Venezuela at the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit, an event that as of this Friday brings together 22 countries from Latin America and Europe, under the motto "Together for a just and sustainable Ibero-America". pic.twitter.com/lRH8S5IqQE — @EmbaVEEgipto (@EmbaVEEgipto) March 24, 2023

The strong presence of progressive governments in the region places Latin America before a "unique opportunity to decisively influence the design of new policies that incorporate social justice as the central axis of global-scale transitions," the PSOE said.

On Sunday, Spanish President Sanchez will also participate in the meeting of the Committee of the Socialist International for Latin America and the Caribbean.

On that day, political leaders will address threats to democracy and political stability in Latin America and policies in favor of youth, women, and the environment.