Humanitarian Aid Commission From Honduras To Arrive in Türkiye

On Thursday, the Honduran government announced that it would send a commission of natural disaster experts to Türkiye to join the efforts of several Latin American countries' efforts in dealing with the aftermath of Monday's catastrophe.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced the decision in a statement. "Mrs. Xiomara Castro Sarmiento in her capacity as constitutional president of the Republic and General Commander of the Armed Forces of Honduras has decided to send a commission of experts in natural disasters to the Republic of Türkiye."

According to the entity, the commission of experts will travel to the Middle Eastern country in the coming hours. "Arrangements are underway," the statement reads.

The commission will be headed by Infantry Colonel Edilberto Moncada, including a search and rescue specialist, two natural disaster specialists, and a seismology technician.

Las @CancilleriaHN, @Sedenahn ,y @CopecoHonduras1, comunican a la población hondureña y a la comunidad internacional que la Presidenta de la República y Comandante General de las @FFAAHN @XiomaraCastroZ, enviará una comisión de expertos en desastres naturales a Turquía. pic.twitter.com/B9GZTWpTxU — Fuerzas Armadas de Honduras (@FFAAHN) February 9, 2023

The @CancilleriaHN, @Sedenahn ,and CopecoHonduras1, communicate to the Honduran population and the international community that the President of the Republic and Commander General of the @FFAAHN @XiomaraCastroZ, will send a commission of experts in natural disasters toTürkiye.

In this way, the Honduran government "expresses its solidarity and sympathy to the affected families, the people, and the government of the Republic of Türkiye."

Other Latin American nations, such as Mexico and Venezuela, have also provided immediate support to both Türkiye and Syria. Teams from Brazil and El Salvador will arrive in the coming hours to contribute to the humanitarian relief efforts.

Two strong earthquakes of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale struck Türkiye and Syria early Monday morning, shortly followed by several aftershocks. So far, the death toll between the two countries has almost reached 20 000 people, with more than 70 000 injured.