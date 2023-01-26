Peru Recalls Its Ambassador to Honduras

"Bilateral relations with that country will be maintained, indefinitely, at the level of chargé d'affaires," the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said.

The Peruvian Government on Thursday recalled its ambassador to Honduras, Jorge Raffo Carbajal, in response to President Xiomara Castro's comments on the Peruvian crisis at the Celac summit held in Argentina.

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry said via Twitter that the decision responds to the "unacceptable interference in internal affairs" of the Honduran President so that "bilateral relations with that country will be maintained, indefinitely, at the level of chargé d'affaires."

The Ministry added that Castro did not recognize the Government of President Dina Boluarte in her speech at the recent summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

According to the Ministry's resolution, as of this Thursday, the letters of credentials and full powers granted to the Peruvian diplomatic representative to Tegucigalpa are null and void.

The Government has definitively withdrawn the Ambassador of Peru in Honduras in response to the unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of President Xiomara Castro in her intervention in CELAC, ignoring the constitutional Government of President Dina Boluarte.

The Honduran President said in Argentina that Peru is currently experiencing an unconstitutional situation following the December 7 coup d'état that ousted former president Pedro Castillo.

"We condemn the coup d'état in Peru and the aggression to which the Peruvian people are being subjected," said Castro, who demanded Castillo's immediate release while conveying his "solidarity with the legitimately elected President."

"The right-wing does not rest, cynically; they talk about development (and) plan coups d'état," said the President noting that "through their media machinery, economic boycott and Lawfare political persecution, they maintain a permanent aggression against our peoples."