Honduras Advances Preparations for Xiomara Castro Inauguration

The ceremony is expected to be attended by Latin American leaders such as Lula da Silva (Brazil), Evo Morales (Bolivia), Fernando Lugo (Paraguay), and Cristina Fernandez (Argentina).

On Thursday, the Presidential Transfer Commission announced details of the inauguration ceremony of President-elect of Honduras Xiomara Castro.

The ceremony will be held at the Tegucigalpa National Stadium on January 27 and is expected to be attended by former presidents Lula da Silva (Brazil), Evo Morales (Bolivia), Fernando Lugo (Paraguay), and Dilma Rousseff (Brazil).

Other personalities invited so far are the King of Spain Felipe de Borbon, Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Adolfo Perez Esquivel, Guatemala's Indigenous leader Rigoberta Menchu, and Presidents Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (Mexico) and Nayib Bukele (El Salvador).

Currently, the Presidential Transfer Commission awaits a response to the invitations sent to the U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama.

First woman president for #Honduras and she is the first ever leftist. But 12 years after the US backed coup that overthrew her husband, Xiomara Castro faces some huge challenges. pic.twitter.com/kIMYrnbmV2 — tim anderson (@timand2037) December 7, 2021

On Nov. 28, Xiomara Castro, the candidate of the Refoundation and Freedom Party (LIBRE), won the presidential elections with 1.7 million votes, widely beating the National Party candidate Nasry Asfura, a conservative politician backed by President Juan Orlando Hernandez (JOH).

The Honduran president-elect, a 62-year-old woman embracing leftist principles, is the wife of Manuel Zelaya, who served as president from 2006 to 2009, when he was deposed in a U.S.-backed military coup.

Immediately after this event, she formed the National Front of Popular Resistance (FNRP), a peaceful movement that mobilized thousands of Hondurans to the streets in protest against the breakdown of the democratic order. Castro will be her country's first female president.