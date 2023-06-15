Honduran Entrepreneurs Eye Business Opportunities in China

Honduras aspires to place products such as coffee, shrimp, bananas and melons on the Chinese market.

In March, China and Honduras signed a joint communique in Beijing on the establishment of diplomatic relations, making Honduras the 182nd country to have diplomatic ties with China.

With the bilateral relationship off to a good and speedy start, brimming with dynamism and potential, Honduran entrepreneurs are looking forward to exploring lucrative business opportunities in China.

Honduras is one of the world's leading producers of coffee. According to statistics, coffee is the country's main agricultural export, accounting for about 30 percent of its agricultural output. Over 120,000 households are engaged in the coffee plantation industry.

Michel Baradat, a coffee entrepreneur hailing from Honduras, represents the fourth generation of his family engaged in the coffee plantation. His family has eight coffee plantations that each year produce about 70,000 bags of coffee beans, which are exported to the United States, Italy, Britain, Belgium, Australia and other countries.

In his quest to delve deeper into the vast coffee consumption market in China, Baradat accompanied a cohort of Honduran entrepreneurs on a recent visit to Nanjing and experienced the vitality of China's economic development.

XI JINPING: "Your contribution to China-Honduras relations will go down in history."



XIOMARA CASTRO: "These initiatives can better help us build the peace we so desperately need to advance the path of human development."pic.twitter.com/0gsplhgEFh — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) June 12, 2023

He sensed enormous potential within China's coffee market and noticed a growing trend among Chinese consumers to pay greater attention to the origin, the degree of roasting and the flavor of coffee. Fueled by this realization, he became eager to introduce premium Honduran coffee beans to the Chinese market.

"I'm looking forward to meeting more Chinese coffee professionals at the upcoming international coffee conference in Kunshan in Jiangsu Province, which can promote coffee trade between the two nations," Baradat said.

Besides coffee, Honduras is rich in other items such as shrimp, bananas and melons. Andrea Sierra runs a fresh export company in Honduras, mainly producing and processing white shrimp, which are currently exported to the United States, Japan and other countries.

Sierra has studied Chinese due to her interest in traditional Chinese culture. During a visit to a supermarket in Nanjing, she carefully checked the origin, color and shape of white shrimp. She also asked the supermarket staff about consumer preferences and selections.

Sierra found that Chinese consumers place a higher value on the origin, flavor and freshness of aquatic products, which made her quite confident that Chinese customers will favor delicious Honduran shrimp.

"Our products are raised in a natural environment without the addition of any chemicals. They have a good and fresh flavor," she said.