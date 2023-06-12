Xi Holds Talks With Honduran President Xiomara Castro

She is the first Honduran president to pay a visit to China following the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in March.

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting Honduran president Xiomara Castro in Beijing.

Noting Castro is the first Honduran president to pay a state visit to China following the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in March, Xi extended a warm welcome to Castro and hailed her visit as one of special significance as it opens a new chapter in the annals of the China-Honduras relationship.

Xi congratulated Castro, the first female president of Honduras, on rallying her people on an independent path toward new achievements in national development, and commended her unwavering political will as evidenced by the historic decision she made to fulfill her campaign promise of establishing diplomatic relations with China.

The Chinese leader also spoke highly of the active role that Castro's husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, played in this regard, adding their contribution to the China-Honduras relationship will go down in history.

Around 7:50 pm on Saturday, Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport. She is currently on a state visit to China, marking the first visit to China by a Honduran president. pic.twitter.com/bYp1XaXIwt — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 10, 2023

Underscoring the immediate and long-term significance of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Xi said the bilateral relationship has got off to a good and speedy start and enjoys great dynamism and promise.

Noting last week the Chinese embassy in Honduras was officially inaugurated, Xi said by sending senior cabinet members to the inauguration ceremony, Castro has demonstrated the high importance she attaches to China-Honduras relations.

Xi also mentioned not long ago, delegations of Honduran journalists and business leaders visited China, noting many of them said that the trip has transformed their perception of China and that they want to stay good friends with the Chinese people.

The Chinese leader expressed his readiness to work with Castro from a strategic and long-term perspective to steer the bilateral relationship toward greater development and to turn the vision of cooperation into tangible results to the greater benefit of the two peoples.