Hitmen Enter an Ecuadorian Hospital and Take Hostages

The police rescue operation occurred at a time when there were at least 100 patients and health workers inside the hospital.

On Sunday, seven heavily armed people entered the Napoleon Davila Hospital in Chone city in Manabi province, where they held four people hostage.

Several minuts after the takeover of the hospital began, the National Police entered the health center to free the people held by the criminals.

The armed men intended to kill a 16-year-old hitman who had been admitted to the hospital on Saturday night with serious injuries after they tried to kill him, said Col. Alex Salgado, chief of the Chone police district.

Edwin Noguera, commander of Zone 4 of the Police, indicated that the criminals entered "well armed and were not afraid to shoot" at the Police.

#InfoLoja | Ayer, domingo 27 de noviembre, sujetos armados se tomaron el Hospital de #Chone - Manabí, tienen en su poder a una enfermera como rehén.

Habrían ingresado a matar a un adolescente de 16 años. pic.twitter.com/errQ1hD7HP — Info Loja (@infolojaec) November 28, 2022

The tweet reads, "Yesterday, Sunday, Nov. 27, armed individuals took over Chone's hospital in Manabi. They have a nurse as a hostage. They would have entered to kill a 16-year-old adolescent."

The criminals and the officers engaged in a brief gunfight on the second floor of the hospital. Despite this, no one was injured, although some glass and windows were destroyed.

Over the last month, the coastal provinces of Manabi, Guayas, and Santo Domingo have been under a state of emergency in an attempt to control the violence caused by the confrontation between gangs related to drug trafficking. Their power disputes have also caused dozens of deaths in Ecuadorian prisons.