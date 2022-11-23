Over 1,000 Ecuadorian Migrants Try to Reach the United States

Currently, 16,096 migrants from 46 countries are transiting through 22 Mexican states on their way to the northern border.

Between Nov. 17 and 20, Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) detected 1,285 Ecuadorians who are trying to cross into the United States.

They represent 8 percent of the 16,096 migrants from 46 countries who are transiting through 22 Mexican states on their way to the northern border.

Latin American migrants were detected in states such as Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Mexico City, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Jalisco, Nuevo Leon, and Oaxaca.

Given that low temperatures could put the lives and health of migrants at risk, the INM decided to increase the number of open-door care centers in Chiapas, Aguascalientes, Durango, Hidalgo, Puebla, San Luis Potosi, Veracruz, and Zacatecas.

Se confirma: Ecuador superó los 100.000 migrantes que han salido del país en lo que va del año. Ya llegamos a la cifra de 188.000 (saldo migratorio) entre el 2021 y 2022. Vivimos una segunda ola migratoria en lo que va el siglo XXI y al gobierno le importa un carajo! pic.twitter.com/hUDDgOpDtK — Jacques Ramirez G. (@karipapo) November 16, 2022

The tweet reads, "It is confirmed: Ecuador has exceeded 100,000 migrants who have left the country so far this year. The migratory balance has already reached 188,000 between 2021 and 2022. We are experiencing a second migratory wave so far in the 21st century and the government doesn't give a f%#k!

Mexican authorities also detected 337 migrants, who were aboard four buses that evaded a checkpoint and tried to flee. On those buses were 134 Nicaraguans, 105 Guatemalans, 55 Ecuadorians, 18 Cubans, 13 Salvadorans, 8 Hondurans, and 4 Dominicans.

In this group, the authorities registered 43 minors, 98 people traveling in 32 family groups, and 196 adults traveling alone who were transferred to the Acayucan Immigration Station.

Unaccompanied minors and family groups remained in the custody of the System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF).