Ecuador: Feminist Orgs To Respond To Increase in Femicides

A mobilization is scheduled to occur in Ecuador on Friday, November 25, coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The mobilization was announced by the Political Coordination of Women of Ecuador, which said that on the occasion the increase of femicides in the country will be denounced.

"We take to the streets for those who are no longer here, for those of us who are here, for our right to a life free of violence," said the National Coalition of Women of Ecuador through its official Twitter account.

The national women's collective, made up of 21 organizations that defend women's rights in the country, informed that the mobilization is scheduled for Friday, November 25 at 16:30 local time at Patria and Amazonas avenues in the capital, Quito.

From January 1 to November 15 in Ecuador a total of 272 women have been victims of femicides. This figure is higher than the 197 cases registered last year, according to the Latin American Association for Alternative Development (Aldea).

Aldea's most recent report said this year's victims included nine pregnant women, 109 mothers. The Association said their deaths left 196 minor children orphaned.