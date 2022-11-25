Ecuador Holds Netherlands To Draw at Qatar World Cup

Valencia almost scored at the other end from a tight angle, but his attempt was denied by Andries Noppert's brilliant save in the 32nd minute. Pervis Estupinan scored for Ecuador in the first half's extra time, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review.
At the beginning of the second half, Valencia put his side level 1-1 with a follow-up tap-in in the 49th minute. He has thus become the Qatar World Cup's leading goalscorer, with three under his belt so far. The 33-year-old scored five times in the six World Cup games he played.
The Dutchmen will play against hosts Qatar next Tuesday, while Ecuador will meet Senegal in their last group match.