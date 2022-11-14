US Under Secretary Nuland Travels to Jamaica, Ecuador, Colombia

Her agenda is clearly marked by issues related to U.S. security policy towards Latin America and the Caribbean.

The U.S. State Department announced that the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will travel to Jamaica, Ecuador, and Colombia.

On Tuesday, Nuland will meet with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith, with whom she will discuss issues related to fostering bilateral trade and investment, strengthening regional security, and fighting transnational criminal organizations.

In Jamaica, the U.S. Under Secretary, Canadian, and Caribean Community leaders will convene a virtual meeting to discuss the Haitian crisis.

On Wednesday, Nuland will travel to Quito to meet with Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso and Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Carlos Holguin. In this South American country, she is expected to sign an "Open Skies" agreement to facilitate bilateral tourism and trade.

In Ecuador, Nuland will also discuss topics such as democratic governance, regional security, human rights, migration management, and support for vulnerable populations.

On Thursday, the U.S. Under Secretary will travel to Bogota to meet with Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva, with whom she will address issues related to regional security, the creation of solid democratic institutions, socioeconomic inclusion and politics of vulnerable populations, and implementation of the 2016 Peace Agreement.

Finally, Nuland will travel to Cartagena for the closing ceremony of the visit of the U.S. Navy hospital ship, the USNS Comfort.