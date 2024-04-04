Lebanon Urges International Aid Amid Israeli Attacks

About 800 hectares of lands were completely damaged and 340,000 heads of livestock were lost, PM Mikati said.

On Thursday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati denounced that his country's agriculture and education are in a "disastrous state" amid continuous Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

"About 800 hectares of lands were completely damaged, 340,000 heads of livestock were lost, and about 75 percent of farmers lost their only source of income," Mikati said and urged quick assistance from the international community to support Lebanon in dealing with its crises.

His remarks came following a meeting with ambassadors and donor countries to discuss the situation in southern Lebanon. Mikati emphasized the need for quick assistance from friendly countries to help Lebanon deal with the situation on its southern border.

"The education sector suffers equally from a dire situation in southern Lebanon, where about 75 schools were permanently closed, not to mention the hassle of finding a source of funding to rebuild them," he said.

UPDATES:



��Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says the EU could reevaluate its relations with Israel

��Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati says ~100,000 people have fled their homes in southern Lebanon because of Israeli attacks since 8 Oct



��Live blog: https://t.co/T22brvW4UW — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) April 4, 2024

Mikati added that about 100,000 Lebanese citizens were displaced from southern Lebanon, with over 300 people killed and about 1,000 wounded due to border confrontations.

The prime minister reiterated his call for the international community to pressure Israel to stop its attacks in Lebanon and prevent the conflict from spreading across the region.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since Oct. 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.