Israel Launches Attacks Throughout the Week on Lebanon

On Friday, the shellings occurred mainly in the areas of Wadi Shab'a, the town of Aita al-Shaab and the outskirts of the town of Wazzani.

The Israeli army, has launched attacks throughout the week against towns and cities located in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese media stated that, the attacks were mostly aereeos.

On the other hand, Zionist troops attacked southern towns of Khiam and Deirimas with ground artillery, where the attacks damaged family homes and state buildings.

Another target of Israeli attacks was the targeting of roads, including an attack on a vehicle in the middle of the road in the city of Bazouriyah, where a Lebanese civilian was killed.

BREAKING: SYRIA IS BEING BOMBED RELENTLESSLY BY ISRAEL



The number of civilians killed is rising.



Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Yemen have all been bombed by Israel this week.



Call it what it is.



— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 29, 2024

It is worth remembering that on Monday Israel also attacked the medical center located Hebbarieh, in the district of Hasbaya, in southern Lebanon, killing seven first-aid volunteers who were inside.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) today underscored the need to immediately stop the escalation of violence in southern Lebanon.