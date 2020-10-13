Hegemonic Discourse Preserves the Republican-Democrat Duopoly

The electoral system and the mainstream media rig the elections against the Green Party, which stands against all domestic and foreign policies of the duopoly.

In 2020 presidential elections, the Trump-Pence duo lash out against the violence of the left. In response, the Biden-Harris candidacy sharply criticizes violence… but of both the right and the left.

Furthermore, the Democratic Party reference to the right is restricted to violent white supremacist militia only.

However, the Democrats do not refer to the innately violent and racist American state on all levels from the federal to the state, to the municipality. The Democratic narrative regarding the violence of the right and the left, that middle of the road description, damages above all the left.

Firstly, it is a cue to the ruling elite in the United States that the Democratic Party is also against grassroots struggle, as is the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Secondly, it seeks to co-opt the movement into the two-party electoral system, creating illusions about its interest in dealing with racism. Thus, it is not surprising that a recent Gallup poll shows that 57 percent of U.S. citizens are in favor of a major third party.

In addition to the Democrats using the courts to keep the Green Party off the ballot, the duopoly sets a 15 percent threshold through the Commission on Presidential Debates to get into the debates.

A party needs at least 15 percent approval as per the selected national public opinion polling organizations. So that is a no-win situation for any third party.

In order to increase their popular support, they have to get into the debates, but in order to get into the debates, they need a 15 percent polling support.