Havana Hosts Expo ALADI-Cuba 2023

This business fair's goal is to boost trade between Latin American and the Caribbean countries.

On Monday, the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI) kicked off Expo ALADI-Cuba 2023, a multisectoral business trade fair in Havana, Cuba. Its goal is to boost commercial exchange and the establishment of strategic links within the region.

Thirteen member countries of this organization, along with other nations from Latin America and the Caribbean, are participating in this edition of the event.

Throughout the event, companies will have the opportunity to exchange and promote their products, explore new business partnerships, and identify potential suppliers to expand their presence in the region.

ALADI has been organizing this meeting since 2014 with the aim of enhancing regional business opportunities. Expo ALADI returns to in-person format after three years of virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds rallied through the streets of NY to stand in solidarity with the Cuban people as the US Government refuses to hear the demand of the vast majority of the world to lift the blockade against the island.



Solidarity groups say Cuba is an example to the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/50XbWVHZQa — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) September 28, 2023

This intergovernmental international organization was established on August 12, 1980, with the mission of promoting the harmonious and balanced economic and social development of its member countries through regional economic integration.

"We are committed to economic and commercial complementation at the regional level through the efforts of ALADI member countries," said Ana Teresita Gonzalez, Cuba's Deputy Foreign Trade Minister.

Currently, ALADI is composed of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.