Cuba Releases Video of Attack on Its Embassy in Washington

At the moment, no results of the investigation reportedly opened by U.S. security forces into the incident have been made public.

The Cuban government released Tuesday images from the security cameras of its embassy in the United States, where an attack with an incendiary bomb was registered on Sunday night.

"Moment in which the terrorist arrives in front of the Cuban embassy in the US and ignites the Molotov cocktails and throws them against the facade of the mission," Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said through the social network X.

The minister released the fragment of an original video from a camera of the Cuban diplomatic mission in Washington. He pointed out that the video was handed over to the U.S. authorities.

Said images show a person dressed in dark clothes and with his face hidden. He stops in front of the embassy's door and calmly sets fire to the two incendiary bombs, despite the traffic behind him.

Momento en que el terrorista llega frente a @EmbaCubaEEUU, prende los cócteles molotov y los lanza contra la fachada de la misión.



El material fue entregado a las autoridades de EEUU.



Video original de cámara de la misión diplomática cubana en Washington.#NoAlTerrorismo pic.twitter.com/Dgq4peVqSm — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) September 26, 2023

The Cuban government denounced the terrorist attack perpetrated on Sunday night. On the occasion, Cuba denounced the permissive attitude of the U.S. authorities, who encourage the feeling of impunity for anti-Cuban groups operating in the United States.

The results of the investigation that U.S. security forces have reportedly opened into the incident have not yet been made public.

This is the second violent attack against the Cuban diplomatic headquarters in recent years. In April 2020, an individual fired an assault rifle at the embassy. Said terrorist attacks are condemned not only by the Caribbean island but also by governments, agencies and organizations around the world.

