Three Palestinian Shot in Vermont: US

The Ramallah Friends School says three of its graduates who went to study in US, were shoted near Vermont’s University Campus in Burlington, Vermont this Saturday evening.

The victims identified as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmad, are three college students, two of them with American-Palestinian dual citizenship, and one is a legal resident.

“As parents, we are devastated by the horrific news that our children were targeted and shot in Burlington, VT. At this time, our primary concern is their full recovery and that they receive the critical medical support they need to survive. We are extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of our children,” the victims’ parents said in a joint statement on X.

“We call on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation, including treating this as a hate crime. We will not be comfortable until the shooter is brought to justice. We need to ensure that our children are protected, and this heinous crime is not repeated,” they added.

Official joint statement from the families of Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmad, three Palestinian college students shot in Vermont: pic.twitter.com/FqHUOVR5lZ — IMEU (@theIMEU) November 26, 2023

According to the police department two of the three students were wearing keffiyehs, traditional Palestinian scarves, but the gunman reasons still unknown. “There is no additional information to suggest the suspect’s motive.”, the authorities added.

Kinnan Abdalhamid, Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the shooting incident in the US state of Vermont, the ministry called on US authorities to quickly hold those responsible for the shooting to account.

The Federal Senator by the state of Vermont, Bernie Sanders described the shootings as “shocking and deeply upsetting” in a post on X. “Hate has no place here, or anywhere. I look forward to a full investigation,” he posted.