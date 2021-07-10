Haiti's First Lady Speak Out for 1st Time After Magnicide

In her brief speech, Martine Moise mentioned that the most important thing is not to capture the executors but the real murderers, the mind masters of the plot.

On Saturday, Haiti's former First Lady Martine Moise made her first public statement following the assassination of her husband and then President of the Caribbean Nation Jovenel Moise, on Jul. 7, 2021

"They had him killed because of his projects for roads, water, electricity, referendum, and to avoid any kind of transition in the country," said Martine in her speech.

Martine also confirmed their children were also alive and denounced the brutal way in which her husband was killed.

"A person has to be more than a criminal to assassinate a president like Jovenel Moise, giving him no chance to say a single word," she added.

The US-backed right-wing regime of Colombia exports another assassination plot, this time to Haiti with US-trained mercenaries. In 2018, Colombia-based assassins tried to kill Venezuela’s Maduro by drone. No wonder they call it the Israel of South America. https://t.co/2EHqfXalNh — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) July 10, 2021

The brief statement that lasted about two minutes was posted this morning on Martine Moise's official Twitter account and has been replicated by several Hati government officials.

"You all know very well against whom the president was fighting (...) There are a group of mercenaries in jail, while another group wants to kill Moise's dreams and projects for the country," stated Martine Moise.

At the end of her statement, Moise's widow announced she would speak out soon again.