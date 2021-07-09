Colombia Sends Team To Support Moise Killing Investigations

This decision came shortly after the scandal that broke out when El Tiempo published a confidential document on the activities of the Colombian mercenaries.

Forced to acknowledge that former military personnel is involved in the attack on President Jovenel Moise's residence on Wednesday, Colombia's President Ivan Duque formed a special commission to assist Haitian authorities in investigating the assassination.

He ordered the National Intelligence Directorate Director Rodolfo Amaya and National Police Intelligence Director Norberto Mujica to travel to Haiti with a team from Interpol Colombia.

The far-right president's decision came shortly after the scandal that broke out in the early hours of Friday when El Tiempo published a confidential document on the activities of the mercenaries. This information, however, had already been in the hands of the governments of Colombia and the United States.

The Colombian outlet mentioned that one of the mercenaries traveled to Santo Domingo City and remained there posting photos on social media since early June. Authorities in the Dominican Republic, however, have not yet officially confirmed this information.

Referring to the Colombian mercenaries, the meme reads, "They were trained under the Uribe government and exported under the Duque government. An entire Uribe undertaking. A national shame."

Two of the Colombian ex-military personnel, Alejandro Rivera y Duberney Capador, had been conducting intelligence operations that lasted almost 32 days before the commando executed the attack in Port-au-Prince.

The criminal career of the Colombian hitmen did not begin with the assault on the Haitian president's residence. El Tiempo also revealed that Francisco Uribe, who was a soldier in the Colombian Army until 2019, had been investigated in 2008 for a case of "false positives," meaning he was investigated for one of those extrajudicial killings of civilians that soldiers carried out to receive rewards and justify their supposed efficiency in fighting insurgent groups.

On Friday Journal de Montreal also reported that two mercenaries sought refuge in a house in Petionville's Jalousie neighborhood on Wednesday. These gunmen implored children who were there to hide them. However, they caused suspicion because of their behavior and the fact that they did not speak Haitian Creole. Later, this neighborhood alerted authorities about the mercenaries.