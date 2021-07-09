Haiti's Justice System Calls 6 To Testify In Magnicide Case

The following is the list of persons summoned by the Haitian justice system to testify in the Magnicide case, next Monday, July 12, 2021

Jean Marie Vorbe

Member of the Haitian Chamber of Commerce, Founder of the Société Générale d'Energie S.A. (SOGENER) and was Consul for 17 years in Finland, businessman who has been pointed out by some media as possibly responsible, as his interests were affected by the policies of Jovenel Moise.

Steeven Benoit

Former Senator and former presidential candidate in 2015, ally of Moise's party and then opponent of the government, is the one who claims that the Colombians did not assassinate the president, rather they were in charge of his family's security.

Reginald Boulos

Doctor and businessman was Ex-president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Haiti, Founder of the Sogebank Bank, one of the protagonists of the coup against the president of Aristide in 2004 in 2018, he founded the political party MOVEMENT FOR THE TRANSFORMATION AND VALORATION OF HAITI (MTVAYITI), always allied with Jovenel Moise, they had a very good relationship.

*Dimitri Vorbe

Businessman, executive director and vice-president of the energy company in Haiti. Société Générale d'Energie S.A. (SOGENER). Family member of Jean Marie Vorbe.

Youri Latortue

Senator twice for the Artibonite department, leader of the HAITI IN ACTION Party (AAA), former officer of the Haitian Armed Forces. In recent times, he was part of Jovenel Moise's opposition.