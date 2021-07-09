UN Haiti Special Rep Describes Situation in Haiti as Serious

Following a UN Security Council (UNSC) closed-door meeting, the UN Special Representative for Haiti told the press that the Caribbean island really needs international support to probe into its president´s assassination and also urgently requires aid in terms of security.

The Special Representative of the United Nation's Secretary-General for Haiti, Helen La Lime, described Thursday the present situation in Haiti as too serious, after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

After a UN Security Council (UNSC) closed-door meeting, La Lime told the press that Haiti really needs international support to probe into its president´s assassination and also urgently requires aid in terms of security.

In this regard, Le Lime stated that UNSC is posed to send experts since there is also a strong commitment from the UN political mission in Haiti.

La Lime said local police is tracking down possible suspects still at large, involved in the president's murder, who took refuge in two buildings in Port-au-Prince.

Four armed gangers who attacked the presidential palace on Wednesday and shot Moïse and his wife were killed by law enforcement officials and six others are in police custody, La Lime said, while acknowledging she had details on the attackers´ identity. "Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in a cowardly way and now we must wait for Haitian police to conduct probing investigations in this regard", said La Lime.

In her view, the next two weeks will be pivotal to ensure that the authorities' probe into the Haitian president´s murder will bring the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice.

La Lime regarded interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph as the responsible authority in Haiti as long as new Prime Minister Ariel Henry, appointed last Monday, has not been sworn in.

The UN Special Representative for Haiti has acknowledged the legitimacy of PM Claude Joseph to lead the nation following the “cowardly” assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on Wednesday.https://t.co/nIfulHKhRk — Jamaica Observer (@JamaicaObserver) July 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the search continues for the remaining attackers on President Moïse´s compound. The Haitian National Police (PNH) is still actively searching for nine Colombian fugitives, allegedly involved in the assassination of President Moïse, which occurred in the early hours of July 7.

Authorities confirmed that the arrest of 15 individuals, 13 of them Colombian citizens, along with two US-Haitian men, and requested the collaboration of the population. At least 11 of those suspects were arrested at Taiwan's Embassy in Port-au-Prince, the legation confirmed in a communique.

Clement Noel, Justice of the Peace at Petion Ville commune, told the press that among the objects recovered, previously extracted from the presidential mansion, are weapons, ammunition, the surveillance camera server, as well as cash and checkbooks.



