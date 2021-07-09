Colombia: Opposition Politicians Implicate Govt in Moïse Murder

Opposition politicians in Colombia Friday placed blame on the government of Iván Duque for the massacres and human rights violations during Colombia's more than two months of protests, as well as for the participation of ex-members of the Colombian military in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

Polo Democratico Alternativo senator Alexander Lopez Maya assured that Duque's administration ignored recommendations of an international court to curb the violence carried out by security forces against protesters.

Similarly, Lopez Maya emphasized that during Duque's term of office, the country's balance of powers has been broken, federal agencies in charge of administration have been lost to patronage, and unemployment, poverty and misery have risen.

"Social leaders have been murdered, massacres have been taken place, mercenaries have been exported for assassinations, investment has been lost, Colombia has been criticized for wrongly handling the pandemic," stressed the lawmaker.

Senator Ivan Cepeda, also from Polo Democrático, affirmed that, in view of such a crime, he plans to summon the Colombian Defense Minister, Diego Molano, to a political hearing in Congress on tje matter.

#Haiti 26 Colombian mercenaries & 2 Haitian-Americans carried out the assassination of Jovenel. What does this tell us about #Colombia #Taiwan & the #UnitedStates? pic.twitter.com/eXonyQU4g7 — Danny Shaw (@dannyshawcuny) July 9, 2021

'"How many retired Colombian military personnel are linked to mercenary operations and in which countries?" the opposition senator asked through his Twitter account.

Last night, the Haitian National Police (PNH) identified 28 people allegedly involved in the assassination of President Moïse, 26 of them Colombian nationals.

Molano confirmed that they were ex-members of the military and assured that, in view of Moïse's assassination, Interpol officially requested information to the Colombian government and the National Police on the supposed perpetrators of this assassination.