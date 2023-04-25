Haitian Citizens Lynch At Least 12 Gang Members In Canape-Vert

The National Police did not specify the exact number of fatal victims nor the conditions under which its agents lost custody of the gang members.

On Monday, residents of Haiti’s Canape-Vert neighborhood in Port-au-Prince stoned and burned alive over a dozen suspected gang members previously arrested by the Police.

"Our agents searched for a minibus carrying armed group members. We found a suspected vehicle carrying people with weapons. These individuals were shortly after lynched by the people,” the Haitian Police reported.

Authorities did not specify the exact number of fatal victims nor the conditions under which the Police lost custody of these suspects. Images shared online showed that at least three other gang members were killed and burned in another Haitian town.

Before dawn, gang members had broken into several residential areas of Port-au-Prince, where they looted houses and attacked residents. “The sound of projectiles that woke us up at around 03:00 a.m,” a resident in the Turgeau neighborhood told the AFP agency.

"If the gangs invade us, we will defend ourselves with all our means,” said another resident, who stressed that mothers who want to protect their children can send them elsewhere.

AFP journalists on Monday saw that dozens of families left these neighborhoods on foot, carrying in bags or bundles some personal belongings. On Monday, United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres showed concern over the increasing homicides and kidnappings in Haiti. Data cut from January to March showed that the number of reported homicides increased by 21 percent compared to the previous quarter. From April 14 to 19, clashes between rival gangs also caused about 70 deaths. “Insecurity in the Haitian capital is reaching levels comparable to those of countries in war. An international specialized armed force is urgently needed to help the national Police restore order,” Guterres stated. At Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's request, Guterres asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to send forces to this country in October 2022. Kenya, Rwanda, Trinidad, and Jamaica showed a willingness to collaborate. However, the U.S. and Canada were reluctant to engage.