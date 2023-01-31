Cuba: Authorities Confirm Health Worker’s Kidnapping in Haiti

Alejandro Aguilera Milanés works as a driver for the Cuban Medical Brigade, MINSAP said.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) confirmed Tuesday the kidnapping in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, of Alejandro Aguilera Milané, a collaborator of the Cuban medical brigade that provides services in the Haitian capital.

"On 23/1/ 2023, was kidnapped in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, by one of the gangs operating outside the law in that country, the collaborator of the Cuban Medical Brigade Alejandro Aguilera Milanés, who serves as a driver in that mission," MINSAP said in its official Twitter account.

In its briefing note, the ministMinistryimmediate action has been taken with Haitian authorities to "secure the safe and speedy release of the Cuban collaborator."

The authorities are keeping the collaborator's relatives informed, the MinistMinistry noting that the rest of the members of the Cuban Medical Brigade are well.

El 23/1/ 2023, fue secuestrado en Puerto Príncipe, Haití, por parte de una de las bandas que operan al margen de la ley en ese país, el colaborador de la Brigada Médica Cubana Alejandro Aguilera Milanés, quien se desempeña como chofer en dicha misión.



Alejandro Aguilera Milanés is an employee of the Provincial Health Directorate of Las Tunas province and works as a driver for the Cuban Medical Brigade in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince.

Such an incident was registered in April 2019, when doctors Assel Herrera and Landy Rodriguez were kidnapped by terrorist groups operating in Kenya and subsequently transferred to Somalia.

The Haitian nation experiences a severe security situation, with some 150 armed gangs operating in the national territory.