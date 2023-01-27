Schools, Stores and Embassies Shut Down in Haiti

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
Schools, stores, embassies and even public institutions remain closed on Friday in Haiti, a country experiencing a convulsive day of protests over the assassination of several law enforcement officers.
Most schools in Haiti´s capital authorized no student to classes on Friday, a few stores opened, while public and private transportation slowed down.