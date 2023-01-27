Schools, Stores and Embassies Shut Down in Haiti

Schools, stores, embassies and even public institutions remain closed on Friday in Haiti, a country experiencing a convulsive day of protests over the assassination of several law enforcement officers.

Most schools in Haiti´s capital authorized no student to classes on Friday, a few stores opened, while public and private transportation slowed down.

Meanwhile, Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis ordered all his diplomatic staff in Haiti to leave the country immediately.

Bahamian authorities indicated this is a temporary measure given recent events that require an assessment and consideration of corporate security and intelligence.

The Spanish embassy also announced its closure as a result of protest movements and called on Spanish citizens not to go out and be extra vigilant during essential travel in Port-au-Prince.