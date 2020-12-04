Cuban Doctors Mark 22 Years of Internationalist Aid in Haiti

Since December 2010, the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade has assisted Haiti's most impoverished and hard-to-reach communities.

The Cuban Medical Brigade this December marks 22 years of internationalist aid in Haiti, Latin America's poorest country that has been impacted by earthquakes, hurricanes, the cholera epidemic, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hundreds of doctors have treated the Haitian people over the last two decades. They have addressed complicated ailments in adverse conditions," Henry Reeve Medical Brigade's coordinator Luis Olivero explained.

Cuban professionals assisted the most impoverished and hard-to-reach communities to also reinforce the people’s health education.

In recent months, "we focused our efforts on fighting against the pandemic. Even when the country reports a sustained increase in cases, the development of the disease is not chaotic thanks to our brigade's support," Olivero explained.

In April, Haitian authorities reported the first COVID-19 cases in the country. Since then, a special brigade of over 20 professionals supported Haitian doctors in containing the spread.

Despite crushing US sanctions, Cuba has invested in education & public health & has top-notch doctors, ready to help around the world. Cuban doctors were on the front lines battling cholera in Haiti & Ebola in W. Africa; now #coronavirus in Italy. ���� Godspeed. https://t.co/NplglcqCFC — Huwaida Arraf (@huwaidaarraf) March 23, 2020