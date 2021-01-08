Haiti To Hold Elections and Constitutional Referendum This Year

The referendum to approve a new constitution will take place in April while presidential and legislative elections will be held in September and November.

Provisional Electoral Committee (CEP) President Guylande Mesadieu on Thursday announced the dates for a constitutional referendum and general elections to take place in Haiti this year.

The referendum on the Constitution is scheduled for April 25, while the first round of presidential and legislative elections will be held on September 19. Subnational elections will be also held on November 21.

"I want to reaffirm that all votes will be counted. We will be able to carry out our mission in an independent manner while maintaining credibility and transparency in a democratic dynamic," Mesadieu said.

Legislative and subnational elections were supposed to be held in 2018 but they were postponed due to protests demanding President Jovenel Moise's resignation.

Evolution of number of cases for Haiti, with a total confirmed of 10,015 pic.twitter.com/nrZlOQzHXN — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) January 1, 2021

Constitutional reforms include the abolition of the Senate, the removal of a ban on dual nationality, and the acceptance of diaspora lawmakers.

Traditional and opposition parties have insisted on Moise's replacement by a three-year transitional government while highlighting that his term in office ends on February 7, 2021, and not in February 2022 as he proclaims.

The opposition also rejected the appointment of CEP representatives, claiming it was approved without a political agreement and they were members of the ruling party.

Since January 2020, Moise has been governing by presidential decree as the mandates of lawmakers and senators expired without the occurrence of legislative elections.