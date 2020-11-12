Haiti: Opposition Movements Call for Nationwide Demonstrations

Opposition movements have called on the population to join the demonstrations in order to denounce the increase in insecurity, crime, corruption, and impunity across the country.

Haiti's opposition parties and social movements announced anti-government mobilizations on November 17 and 18, on the occasion of the 217th anniversary of the battle of Vertieres.

Opposition movements have called on the population to join the demonstrations in order to denounce the increase in insecurity, crime, corruption, and impunity across the country. They also demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise before February next year.

Following the announcement made by President Moise in October over the holding of legislative and local elections in the upcoming months, opposition groups have also threatened not to participate in the polls.

Meanwhile, President Moise has expressed his willingness to sit down with opposition figures in order to find a consensus to solve the political crisis in the country.

#HAITI: Opposition politicians today said they have no intention of collaborating with President Jovenel Moise as they staged protest demonstrations in the capital of the French-speaking CARICOM country over the last weekend, calling for him to step down. pic.twitter.com/vzjoIo5UCW — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) October 19, 2020

In the last few months, social unrest sparked by the increase in the rates of kidnapping, murder, and aggression has grown especially in the capital Port-au-Prince and other cities.

Opposition movements have cast criticism on several controversial measures approved by President Moise in the last years, among them the new penal code.

In 2015, Moise was appointed as the presidential candidate of the Haitian Tet Kale Party (PHTK), founded by former President Michel Martelly. He has been in the presidential office since 2017.

On November 18, 1803, independence leader Jean-Jacques Dessalines defeated the French colonialist army in the Battle of Vertieres.