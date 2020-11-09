Haiti: Over 160.000 People Suffer From HIV/Aids

The Ministry of Public Health set the goal of eliminating the disease by 80 percent, as Haiti is one of the countries hardest-hit by this virus in the region.

About 160.000 people live with HIV/AIDS in Haiti, according to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health, which aims to reduce the number of infections by 2030 considerably.

The Ministry reported that the prevalence of this deathly disease among the population is estimated at 2 percent, and women are noticeably more affected than men.

Likewise, among people aged 15 to 24, girls get infected at a 1.1 percent rate than boys at a 0.9 percent rate.

7 nouvo ka COVID-19 ki konfime nan dat 30 oktòb 2020 an nan peyi Dayiti. Sa ki bay yon total 9,079 ka konfime, 232 moun mouri ak 7, 556 moun trete. pic.twitter.com/m9WbqA2YaA — MINISTÈRE DE LA SANTÉ PUBLIQUE ET DE LA POPULATION (@MsppOfficiel) November 6, 2020

"7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on October 30, 2020, in Haiti. That gives a total of 9,079 confirmed cases, 232 dead and 7, 556 treated."

The plan includes a collaboration between 165 institutions nationwide within the health system.

According to data from the National AIDS Control Program, over 20.000 people are diagnosed with HIV-AIDS each year. The authorities plan to cut the transmission chain by 2030.