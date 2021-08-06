Haiti Requests UN Assistance to Investigate Moise Assassination

Colombian and U.S. mercenaries were involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The U.S. and Colombia have sent teams to support investigations.

Haiti’s Foreign Affairs Minister Claude Joseph sent a letter to United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres requesting that the multilateral institution provide technical assistance in the investigations into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. So far, there is no information on the response to this request.

The assassination of President Moise "constitutes an international crime for the presumption of the participation of foreign citizens in the planning, financing and implementation of the attack," the Foreign Ministry maintains.

For this reason, Haiti requested assistance for the creation of both an international commission for criminal investigation work and a special court for the prosecution of the guilty.

The Foreign Affairs Minister also requested support from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) through a letter addressed to Gaston Browne, the president of the Conference of Heads of State and Government.

The Colombians’ presence in Haiti opens a window into a murky private security world that extends from the U.S. into Latin America and the Caribbean, highlighting the role that veterans of Colombia’s security forces play in the global mercenary sphere. https://t.co/lcYmIzxAAD — The Intercept (@theintercept) August 4, 2021

So far, it is known that President Moise was assassinated by 26 mercenaries who broke into his residence without encountering resistance from his own security forces.

The Haitian Police have arrested 44 people, 18 of whom are Colombian mercenaries who had military experience in their country and received training in the United States. In the group of detainees, there are also 12 policemen, three Haitians, and three Haitian Americans.

The governments of Colombia and the United States have sent teams to support investigations of a political assassination case in which Haitian authorities have also seized 45 firearms, ammunition, and grenades.