Haiti: 4 Police Officers Confirmed Involved in Moise’s Murder

The officers accompanied the Colombian mercenaries from their arrival in Haiti's territory until the President's assassination.

On Friday, Haitian Police spokesperson Marie Verrier confirmed that four police officers who remain under arrest were directly implicated in President Jovenel Moise’s assassination, which took place on July 7.

The officers are Bonni Gregoire, William Moise, Clifton Hyppolite, and Jean Charles, who accompanied the Colombian mercenaries from their arrival in Haiti's territory until the day of the murder, which occurred at the President’s private residence.

Other eight imprisoned officials will be sentenced for failing in their responsibilities. Amongst them, is Jean Laguel Civil who served as the General Security Coordinator when Moise was killed.

On July 26, Police appointed former Supreme Court Judge Windelle Coq-Thelot as a suspect since she hosted meetings in her home with Colombian mercenaries and Haitian-Americans arrested in the wake of Moise's murder. So far, her whereabouts remain unknown.

