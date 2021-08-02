Haiti: 4 Police Officers Confirmed Involved in Moise’s Murder

On Friday, Haitian Police spokesperson Marie Verrier confirmed that four police officers who remain under arrest were directly implicated in President Jovenel Moise’s assassination, which took place on July 7.
RELATED:
Acute Food Insecurity To Increase in Colombia, Haiti, Guatemala
The officers are Bonni Gregoire, William Moise, Clifton Hyppolite, and Jean Charles, who accompanied the Colombian mercenaries from their arrival in Haiti's territory until the day of the murder, which occurred at the President’s private residence.
Other eight imprisoned officials will be sentenced for failing in their responsibilities. Amongst them, is Jean Laguel Civil who served as the General Security Coordinator when Moise was killed.
On July 26, Police appointed former Supreme Court Judge Windelle Coq-Thelot as a suspect since she hosted meetings in her home with Colombian mercenaries and Haitian-Americans arrested in the wake of Moise's murder. So far, her whereabouts remain unknown.
Local outlets also reported that Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer who leads one of the armed gangs operating in Port-au-Prince, said he would avenge the death of President Moise.
On July 26, this gang member appeared at Moise's funeral "dressed in an impeccable white suit ... in the style of a tropical godfather," Le Nouvelliste reported, adding that Cherizier appeared surrounded by hundreds of his supporters.
Many questions remain over who was behind the assassination and how the killers gained access to the President's home. “Give your participation, help us find the people responsible", urged Verrier, adding that Police will reward anyone who gives information that leads to the arrest of any suspect.