Haiti: Henry Promises To Create Conditions for Free Elections

He also assured that his government will eliminate all "irritants" that may prevent the achievement of an agreement between political forces.

Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Wednesday promised to create conditions to hold free, honest and transparent general elections as soon as possible.

"Elections with a wide participation of the population. And a government that does not have a favorite or people to favor. To have this environment, we need security throughout the country," he said during a meeting with the council of ministers in which he presented his priorities until the elections are held.

"We need free movement of people in the country. We need to restore the authority of the state, restore confidence in the administration and in justice. We need social stability and respect for human rights," Ariel pointed out.

"We want to make a new model of government based on transparency and without corruption. We will seek the welfare of the population. Because social security and the fight against unemployment are important."

Henry revealed he has held meetings with economic actors during this week and will continue to meet with political actors in the coming days.

"The discussions are difficult but constructive. Dialogue remains the key word for all the actions that my government will undertake to reconcile the Haitian nation," he said.

So far, Haitians expect a referendum and presidential, legislative and municipal elections to be held on September 26. The political opposition, however, claims that there are no conditions for elections to be held in the country.

Haiti's political, economic and social crisis has worsened since 2018. This situation is marked by increasing anti-government protests, armed attacks, kidnappings, rapes, robberies, and massacres of the civilian population.

The assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7 aggravated this crisis. Since that day, Haiti has no president and will not have one until general elections are held. In the meantime, the country will be governed only by its prime minister.