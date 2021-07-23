Burnt Tires and Shots as President Moise Funeral Took Place

Martine Moise referred to her husband's assassination as the consequence of unjustifiable, tragic actions that left him "abandoned and betrayed".

Accompanied by a rigorous security detail, First Lady Martine Moise arrived at the funeral of President Jovenel Moise taking place in Cap-Haitien City in Haiti on Friday.

The day before, this city was the scene of protests in which supporters of the late President blocked streets and clashed with police. While disturbances were not massive or widespread, citizens still staging sporadic protests in the area.

Since Moise's family said they wanted to stay alone during the burial of President Moise, the Prime Minister Ariel Henry, his cabinet, and diplomatic delegations left the wake gradually shortly after noon.

In areas outside the site, citizens protested while the funeral was taking place. TeleSUR correspondent in Haiti Madelein Garcia reported bullets were fired into the air and tear gas was thrown. Police apparently used these resources to clear the way for delegations of officials and diplomats as they left the funeral site.

#Haïti : Les funérailles de #JovenelMoïse se déroulent sous haute sécurité alors que le mystère de son assassinat n'est pas résolu. pic.twitter.com/4QDSvQymB2 — TV5MONDE Info (@TV5MONDEINFO) July 23, 2021

The meme reads, "Jovenel Moise's funeral proceeds under strict security as the mystery of his murder remains unsolved." The video shows protests taking place in Cap-Haitien City, Haiti.

During the civil ceremony, Martine Moise referred to her husband's assassination as the consequence of unjustifiable, tragic actions that left the Haitian President "abandoned and betrayed".

"What crime did you commit to deserve such a punishment?", she said, and commented that "he was well aware of the vices of this corrupt and unjust system... a system he wanted to fight."

"Overnight, he found himself with the entire system in front of him," Martine Moise said, clarifying that she wanted "neither revenge nor violence."