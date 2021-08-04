Former Haitian PM Paul Denis Met Moisse’s Killing Prime Suspect

According to the former Prime Minister, both talked about politics, and Sanon shared his presidential hopes, considered "detached from political reality" by Denis.

On Wednesday, Haitian former Prime Minister Paul Denis admitted that he met the suspected mastermind of President Jovenel Moise's assassination. This as the court issued an arrest warrant against five people, including Denis.

"I have never had any other contacts with this person whom I had never heard of before or after this brief meeting in March," Denis said in a statement. The former official met the suspect Christian Emmanuel Sanon at an anti-government protest in the capital in March.

Dans le cadre du dossier de l'assassinat de Jovenel Moise, le com. du gouv., Bed-Fort Claude a émis des mandats d'amener, datés du 12 juillet, contre plusieurs personnalités publiques, dont Paul Denis, Gérard Forges Janvier, Samir Handall, Gérald Bataille et Liné Balthazar. — Focus Haiti Media (@focushaitimedia) August 4, 2021

"In the context of the Jovenel Moise assassination file, com. of the government, Bed-Fort Claude issued warrants, dated July 12, against several public figures, including Paul Denis, Gérard Forges Janvier, Samir Handall, Gérald Bataille and Liné Balthazar."

Other public figures such as Gérard Forges Janvier, Samir Handall, Gérald Bataille and Liné Balthazar also have arrest warrants.