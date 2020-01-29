Haiti Joins US-Backed Lima Group Against Venezuela

Haiti’s government move came as the Caribbean nation is facing one of the worst political, economic and social crises of its recent history.

Haiti's request to be incorporated as a member into the United States-led Lima Group has been accepted, Peru's Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday on its Twitter account.

"Following the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Haiti Bocchit Edmond and a letter from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru Gustavo Meza-Cuadra in his capacity as coordinator of the Lima Group, Haiti has been officially accepted as a member of the Lima Group," the Peruvian Government stated.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been facing more than a year-long mass demonstrations calling for his resignation. Unable to establish a stable government, under fire over corruption allegations, Moise has decided to align itself to the policy promoted by the U.S. and the right-wing governments of the region against Venezuela and the government of Nicolas Maduro.

The island's government move came as the Caribbean nation is facing one of the worst political, economic and social crises of its recent history.

The nationwide protests that started in late 2018 were sparked by severe shortages of food and fuel and have been paralyzing the country for months now.

Moise, who has refused to step down, is facing widespread anger over inflation, rampant violence, allegations of corruption, particularly the embezzlement of the funds destined for social programs from the Venezuelan led Petrocaribe cooperation program.

The Lima Group was founded in 2017 by countries including Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Santa Lucia, Canada, Colombia, Honduras, Costa Rica, and Guatemala, with the support of the U.S., the Organization of the American States and the European Union.

The organization has worked to undermine the peace process in Venezuela by isolating the Bolivarian Republic economically and politically. They have encouraged asphyxiating U.S. economic sanctions and supported the self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido.