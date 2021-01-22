    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Haiti

Haiti: Govt Insists on Extending Mandate Despite Protests
  • The demonstrators also denounced a critical lack of food, fuel, and widespread corruption within the government.

    The demonstrators also denounced a critical lack of food, fuel, and widespread corruption within the government. | Photo: EFE/ Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Published 22 January 2021
Opinion

The opposition is already branding Moise's mandate as a "de facto government" while the far-right cabinet works on a new constitution draft.

The Haitian government insists on carrying on a constitutional referendum to extend Jovenel Moise's presidency until 2022 amid a wave of social unrest. The opposition has remarked that his mandate ends on February 7.

RELATED:

Haitian People Demand President Moise's Resignation

The opposition is already branding Moise's mandate as a "de facto government" while the far-right cabinet works on the draft of the new constitution.

Since last week there has been a wave of protests strongly suppressed by the police. On January 21, the protests reached the U.S. Embassy, which has supported Moise's government. The demonstrators also denounced a critical lack of food, fuel, and widespread corruption within the government.

Tags

Haiti Haiti protests Corruption

People

Jovenel Moise

by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.