Barbacue Presents His Demands to Negotiate Peace in Hiati

Haiti’s G9 gang leader, Jimmy Cherizier known as Barbecue, demanded that the international community present a detailed plan for the Caribbean nation. After the presentation of the document, the former military will consider the dialogue and the deposition of weapons.

"The coming days will bring worse things than there are now," Barbecue said, referring to the international intervention in the conflict and the deployment of international forces, on which he affirmed: "I believe that if Kenyans come here, it is to massacre poor people, because it is the order they will receive from oligarchs and corrupt politicians".

In addition, Cherizier said that if foreign forces arrive in the country, they will be considered invaders and will not hesitate to do a bloodbath against international forces or "anyone who plans to trample their independence".

He also rejected the intervention of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as a mediating body in the crisis: "I respect them very much, but they are not representatives of the needs of the common people and they do nothing but allow corrupt oligarch politicians to continue to control the country", he argued.

Jimmy Cherizier, also known as 'Barbecue', speaks to @ramsaysky in Port-au-Prince.



'Barbecue' told Sky News he would consider a ceasefire and talks on the political future of the country if they were included.https://t.co/EQmn9H75c7 pic.twitter.com/6WybrYtKzM — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 29, 2024

Jimmy Cherizier’s statements follow statements by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, who called for an "effective implementation of the arms embargo" and reiterated the urgent need to "deploy a multinational security support mission to help the National Police stop violence".

Jimmy Chérizier is a former police officer who calls himself a revolutionary, he is the leader of the revolutionary group Viv Ansanm (Live Together), a newly formed gang alliance with which he tries to control the other gangs operating in the country.

The association succeeded in ousting Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who resigned on 12 March, while he was hiding in Puerto Rico.

According to the UN, in 2023 gang violence left more than 4,400 dead and almost 1,700 injured. And in the first three months of this 2024, the deaths already exceed 1,500 and the wounded are approaching the thousand.